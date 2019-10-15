subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Suggests Rada Allocate UAH 1 Billion To Pay Wages To Miners

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine allocate UAH 1 billion to pay wages to miners.

This follows from a statement on the official website of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the amendments approved by the Cabinet will immediately be submitted for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2019 provides for UAH 2.3 billion in expenditures for support of the coal industry.

