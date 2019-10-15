subscribe to newsletter
  • Constitutional Court’s Ex-Head Shevchuk Demanding Constitutional Court His Immediate Reinstatement
15 October 2019, Tuesday, 13:15 6
Former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk, is demanding that the Constitutional Court immediately reinstate him on the post.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shevchuk noted he had provided the secretariat with his application demanding immediate reinstatement under a court’s decision.

The secretariat has registered the application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv reinstated former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanyslav Shevchuk.

