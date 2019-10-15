Constitutional Court’s Ex-Head Shevchuk Demanding Constitutional Court His Immediate Reinstatement

Former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk, is demanding that the Constitutional Court immediately reinstate him on the post.\r\nHe has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nShevchuk noted he had provided the secretariat with his application demanding immediate reinstatement under a court’s decision.\r\nThe secretariat has registered the application.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv reinstated former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanyslav Shevchuk.