Constitutional Court’s Ex-Head Shevchuk Demanding Constitutional Court His Immediate Reinstatement

Former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk, is demanding that the Constitutional Court immediately reinstate him on the post.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shevchuk noted he had provided the secretariat with his application demanding immediate reinstatement under a court’s decision.

The secretariat has registered the application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv reinstated former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanyslav Shevchuk.