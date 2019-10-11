Zelenskyy Names Naftogaz Group Executive Director Vitrenko Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yurii Vitrenko, executive director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine group, as a member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

This is stated in decree No. 747 of October 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decree introduces a partial amendment to Article 1 of Presidential Decree No. 734 of October 7 On Members of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom regarding the appointment of Vitrenko as a member of the supervisory board (in concurrence).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7 Zelenskyy appointed his aide, Andrii Yermak, as a member of the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom.

Besides, Zelenskyy appointed the director general of Ukrposhta, Ihor Smilianskyi, as a member of the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom, in concurrence.

Also, the decree terminated the powers of a member of the supervisory board, chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arahamia.

On August 30, Zelenskyy appointed Aivaras Abromavicius as director general of Ukroboronprom.

Ukroboronprom was established in December 2010, it includes more than 100 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.