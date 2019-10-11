subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
26.85 27.55
˟
11 October 2019, Friday, 18:24 10
Politics 2019-10-11T22:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Kutsyi Odesa Governor

Zelenskyy Appoints Kutsyi Odesa Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Maksym Kutsyi as chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

He said this during a working visit to Odesa region, where he arrived after a 14-hour press-marathon on October 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I want to introduce and give the floor to the new head of the Odesa Regional State Administration - Maksym Kutsyi. And congratulations,” Zelenskyy said in a husky voice.

Kutsyi is 36 years old.

He is an entrepreneur, the ultimate beneficiary of a number of Kyiv firms: Service and Management (construction), Media Partner (advertising agency), Digital Partnership (information services), City Corps (construction).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy previously submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, and the government approved the candidacy of Andrii Andreichikov for the post of Odesa governor, but the President changed his mind about appointing him because of public criticism and decided to elect a candidate based on the results of the competitive selection.

At the competition, Zelenskyy selected five candidates for the post of head of the Odesa Regional Administration and chose Kutsyi of them.

The previous head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Maksym Stepanov, was dismissed in April by ex-President Petro Poroshenko.

Больше новостей о: President Odesa governor Odesa regional state administration Volodymyr Zelenskyy Maksym Kutsyi

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Names Naftogaz Group Executive Director Vitrenko Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 18:28
Zelenskyy Appoints Kutsyi Odesa Governor 18:24
Naftogaz Confident Of Victory Over Gazprom In Stockholm Arbitration 18:21
Lukashenko Calls On CIS Leaders To Support Ukrainian Authorities 18:13
Ukraine has violated the free market principles and the rule of law by adopting a scandalous amendment to Bill No. 1049 - CEO of BAT-Ukraine 18:10
more news
Ukraine has violated the free market principles and the rule of law by adopting a scandalous amendment to Bill No. 1049 - CEO of BAT-Ukraine 18:10
Zelenskyy Not Afraid Of Maidan And Ready To Leave In Case Of Popular Discontent 18:06
Zelenskyy Breaks Lukashenko’s World Record For Duration Of Press Conferences – National Register Of Records Expert 20:03
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko 13:44
Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy 13:51
more news
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko 13:44
Zelenskyy Preparing For Official Visit To United States, Hoping For U.S. President’s Visit To Ukraine Before End Of His Tenure 14:00
IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy 12:38
Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds Issued In 2010 And 2013 12:41
Zelenskyy Opposing Free Weapon Possession 12:47
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok