subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
26.85 27.55
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Confident Of Victory Over Gazprom In Stockholm Arbitration
11 October 2019, Friday, 18:21 15
Economy 2019-10-11T22:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Confident Of Victory Over Gazprom In Stockholm Arbitration

Naftogaz Confident Of Victory Over Gazprom In Stockholm Arbitration

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company is confident of victory over the Gazprom gas company (Russia) at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

The Naftogaz group’s Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko stated this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce began considering Gazprom’s appeal against its arbitration decision on the gas transit contract between the two companies on October 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a claim with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on July 6, 2018, asking the Arbitration Institute to revise the gas transit tariff under its contract with Gazprom, and tentatively assessed its monetary claim at USD 11.58 billion, excluding interest.

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Naftogaz of Ukraine on February 28, 2018, in a dispute in which it claimed USD 4.63 billion from Gazprom as compensation for failing to deliver the agreed volumes of natural for transportation on transit through Ukraine.

According to Naftogaz of Ukraine, the net payment that Gazprom will have to make to it is USD 2.56 billion since the arbitration institute previously ordered Naftogaz of Ukraine to pay Gazprom for gas supply arrears.

Больше новостей о: Naftogaz Gazprom Stockholm Arbitration

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Names Naftogaz Group Executive Director Vitrenko Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 18:28
Zelenskyy Appoints Kutsyi Odesa Governor 18:24
Naftogaz Confident Of Victory Over Gazprom In Stockholm Arbitration 18:21
Lukashenko Calls On CIS Leaders To Support Ukrainian Authorities 18:13
Ukraine has violated the free market principles and the rule of law by adopting a scandalous amendment to Bill No. 1049 - CEO of BAT-Ukraine 18:10
more news
Ukraine has violated the free market principles and the rule of law by adopting a scandalous amendment to Bill No. 1049 - CEO of BAT-Ukraine 18:10
Zelenskyy Not Afraid Of Maidan And Ready To Leave In Case Of Popular Discontent 18:06
Zelenskyy Breaks Lukashenko’s World Record For Duration Of Press Conferences – National Register Of Records Expert 20:03
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko 13:44
Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy 13:51
more news
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko 13:44
Zelenskyy Preparing For Official Visit To United States, Hoping For U.S. President’s Visit To Ukraine Before End Of His Tenure 14:00
IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy 12:38
Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds Issued In 2010 And 2013 12:41
Zelenskyy Opposing Free Weapon Possession 12:47
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok