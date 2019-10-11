National Police Opens Case Upon Unlawful Sale Of Focus Magazine Under Kolomoiskyi’s Appeal

The National Police has opened a criminal case upon unlawful sale of the Focus magazine in 2013 under an appeal of Acutel Ltd company (beneficiaries are Hennadii Boholiubov and Ihor Kolomoiskyi).

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 30, 2019, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police launch an investigation under the appeal of Acutel Ltd (the Republic of Cyprus) on lost of 50% of corporate rights to the Focus Publication Ltd, whose major assets were the Focus magazine, focus.ua news website and the Focus. Beautiful Country special project.

The case was opened on grounds of a criminal offence envisioned by Section 4 of Article 190 (grand fraud) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

In June 2013, the UMH Group media company of Borys Lozhkin and Acutel of Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov sold the Focus project to the Ukrainian-based Vertex United group, which belongs to businessmen Borys Kaufman and Oleksandr Hranovskyi.

In December 2016, Vertex United sold the Focus media project to businessman Anatolii Yevtukhov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police has notified of suspicion and put on the wanted list businessman / honorary president of the Tennis Federation of Ukraine, Vadym Shulman, who is a former business partner of Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov.