subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
26.85 27.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • National Police Opens Case Upon Unlawful Sale Of Focus Magazine Under Kolomoiskyi’s Appeal
11 October 2019, Friday, 18:09 10
Politics 2019-10-11T22:31:46+03:00
Ukrainian news
National Police Opens Case Upon Unlawful Sale Of Focus Magazine Under Kolomoiskyi’s Appeal

National Police Opens Case Upon Unlawful Sale Of Focus Magazine Under Kolomoiskyi’s Appeal

The National Police has opened a criminal case upon unlawful sale of the Focus magazine in 2013 under an appeal of Acutel Ltd company (beneficiaries are Hennadii Boholiubov and Ihor Kolomoiskyi).

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 30, 2019, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police launch an investigation under the appeal of Acutel Ltd (the Republic of Cyprus) on lost of 50% of corporate rights to the Focus Publication Ltd, whose major assets were the Focus magazine, focus.ua news website and the Focus. Beautiful Country special project.

The case was opened on grounds of a criminal offence envisioned by Section 4 of Article 190 (grand fraud) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

In June 2013, the UMH Group media company of Borys Lozhkin and Acutel of Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov sold the Focus project to the Ukrainian-based Vertex United group, which belongs to businessmen Borys Kaufman and Oleksandr Hranovskyi.

In December 2016, Vertex United sold the Focus media project to businessman Anatolii Yevtukhov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police has notified of suspicion and put on the wanted list businessman / honorary president of the Tennis Federation of Ukraine, Vadym Shulman, who is a former business partner of Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov.

Больше новостей о: national police Ihor Kolomoiskyi Focus magazine Focus magazine

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Names Naftogaz Group Executive Director Vitrenko Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 18:28
Zelenskyy Appoints Kutsyi Odesa Governor 18:24
Naftogaz Confident Of Victory Over Gazprom In Stockholm Arbitration 18:21
Lukashenko Calls On CIS Leaders To Support Ukrainian Authorities 18:13
Ukraine has violated the free market principles and the rule of law by adopting a scandalous amendment to Bill No. 1049 - CEO of BAT-Ukraine 18:10
more news
Ukraine has violated the free market principles and the rule of law by adopting a scandalous amendment to Bill No. 1049 - CEO of BAT-Ukraine 18:10
Zelenskyy Not Afraid Of Maidan And Ready To Leave In Case Of Popular Discontent 18:06
Zelenskyy Breaks Lukashenko’s World Record For Duration Of Press Conferences – National Register Of Records Expert 20:03
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko 13:44
Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy 13:51
more news
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko 13:44
Zelenskyy Preparing For Official Visit To United States, Hoping For U.S. President’s Visit To Ukraine Before End Of His Tenure 14:00
IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy 12:38
Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds Issued In 2010 And 2013 12:41
Zelenskyy Opposing Free Weapon Possession 12:47
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok