11 October 2019, Friday, 18:06 10
Court Reinstates Constitutional Court Ex-Head Shevchuk

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has reinstated the former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk.

Shevchuk’s lawyer Dens Neviadomskyi wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court granted the claim of Stanislav Shevchuk to the Constitutional Court in full and allowed the immediate execution of the decision regarding the reinstatement of Stanislav Shevchuk as a judge and a chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine," he wrote.

The decision was made on Friday, October 11, by judge Andrii Fedorchuk.

He canceled the decision of the Constitutional Court of May 14 on the dismissal of Shevchuk and ordered that he be immediately reinstated both as a judge and as a chairman of the Constitutional Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, the Constitutional Court expressed distrust to the head of the court, Shevchuk, and dismissed him from the post of judge.

The claims against him included the fact that he illegally appointed himself a number of freelance advisers, politicized the work of the court, and put pressure on judges when considering cases.

Shevchuk called his dismissal an unconstitutional coup.

