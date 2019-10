Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Dubynskyi, is suggesting that the Ukrainian Parliament cancel the military fee.

This follows from bills 2252 and 2253 registered at the Verkhovna Rada on October 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubynskyi has offered the Parliament to introduce 1-percent fee from cash currency exchange operations for development of sports.