subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
26.85 27.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy
11 October 2019, Friday, 12:38 9
Politics 2019-10-11T14:31:25+03:00
Ukrainian news
IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy

IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consider that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should not set forth any conditions for Ukraine except the economic ones.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that it was necessary to find a beneficial option of the negotiations not losing own identity.

Besides, Zelenskyy noted that the partnership with the IMF does not lie only in receiving financial aid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine hopes for signing of a new cooperation program with the IMF in December.

The IMF mission was working in Ukraine between September 12 and 26.

In October 2018, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a stand-by program.

Больше новостей о: IMF President Volodymyr Zelenskyy press marathon presidential press marathon

Archive
News
MP Dubynskyi Suggesting Rada Cancel Military Fee 12:50
Zelenskyy Opposing Free Weapon Possession 12:47
Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds Issued In 2010 And 2013 12:41
IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy 12:38
Bohdan Himself Will Resign Voluntarily If He Violates Law – Zelenskyy 20:06
more news
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10 17:49
Gazprom Could Begin Supplying Gas To Industrial Customers In Ukraine In 2020 – Kobolev 17:57
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko 13:44
Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy 13:51
more news
September Inflation 0.7% 17:54
Zelenskyy Dismisses Kharkiv Governor Svitlychna, To Appoint Kucher Instead 14:06
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih 14:13
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok