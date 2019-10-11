IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consider that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should not set forth any conditions for Ukraine except the economic ones.\r\nThe President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nHe noted that it was necessary to find a beneficial option of the negotiations not losing own identity.\r\nBesides, Zelenskyy noted that the partnership with the IMF does not lie only in receiving financial aid.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine hopes for signing of a new cooperation program with the IMF in December.\r\nThe IMF mission was working in Ukraine between September 12 and 26.\r\nIn October 2018, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a stand-by program.