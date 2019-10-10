Bohdan Himself Will Resign Voluntarily If He Violates Law – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, will resign voluntarily if he violates the law.

Zelenskyy stated this during a marathon press conference on Thursday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If Bohdan breaks the law, he will resign voluntarily," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, that has not yet happened.

The president described Bohdan as a professional who should work for the country.

“I need professional people who do not violate Ukrainian or international law. I need these powerful people. I do not have many such people, and now is a very difficult period on my team. It is very difficult for Bohdan... but he is an expert. If a person does not violate the law, then I would like such people to be by my side. I need results in the country. There are no ideal people on my team. If my team does not break the law, then members of the team should work for the country," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy believes that Bohdan had no right to attend the wedding of his friends in Saint-Tropez (France) on August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day.