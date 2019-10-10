Zelenskyy Breaks Lukashenko’s World Record For Duration Of Press Conferences – National Register Of Records Expert

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has broken the world record for the duration of press conferences, which was previously set by President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Vitalii Zorin, an expert at the Ukrainian National Register of Records, announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The last thing that was registered in the Guinness [Book of Records] was Castro’s speech at the United Nations on September 29, 1960. It was only 4 hours 29 minutes. [The record] for press conferences is 7 hours 21 minutes, which Lukashenko set a few years ago,” he said.

According to the expert, the National Register decided to register this record not at the request of the Office of the President, but at the request of journalists. He did not name the publications that made the request.

According to him, Zelenskyy’s press conference has been going on for more than eight hours, and the final figure will be recorded at the end of the marathon press conference.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy took special injections to support his vocal cords to avoid losing his voice during his marathon press conference on Thursday, which began at 10 a.m.