  • No Proposals To Exchange Donbas For Crimea – Zelenskyy
10 October 2019, Thursday, 19:16 18
Politics 2019-10-11T02:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
No Proposals To Exchange Donbas For Crimea – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there have been no proposals to end the conflict in the Donbas in exchange for recognition of the Crimea as Russian territory during his international meetings.

Zelenskyy was speaking at a marathon news conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding a proposal or blackmail or whatever you want to call it – we will give you the temporarily occupied territory (the Donbas) and you will give us the Crimea – there has never been any talk about this. Moreover, I have not even heard such hints in any format," he said.

According to him, he did not like the fact that the Crimea is not discussed within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group or in the Normandy format.

Zelenskyy considers it necessary to return the topic of return of the Crimea from Russia to Ukraine within international negotiation formats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has expressed the belief that the G8 can be revived with the participation of Russia (the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Japan, and Russia) after return of the Crimea from Russia to Ukraine, cessation of hostilities in the Donbas, and release of all Ukrainian political prisoners.

Больше новостей о: Crimea Russia Donbas President Volodymyr Zelenskyy press marathon presidential press marathon

