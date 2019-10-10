subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyy To Dismiss SBU Head Bakanov If There Is Evidence Of Communication Between Him And Ex-Chief Military Prosecutor Matios

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to dismiss the Security Service of Ukraine’s head Ivan Bakanov if there is evidence that of communication between him and former chief military prosecutor Anatolii Matios.

Zelenskyy announced this during a marathon press conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, he has a negative attitude to rumors that Matios is advising the new head of the SBU.

"If there is evidence, then I will fire the head of the SBU," Zelenskyy said.

He added that it was very difficult to secure the dismissals of Matios and former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament appointed Bakanov as head of the Security Service of Ukraine on August 29.

