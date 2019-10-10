subscribe to newsletter
10 October 2019, Thursday, 19:08 17
Politics 2019-10-11T04:30:05+03:00
U.S. Law Enforcement Arrest Facilitators Of Trump-Ukraine Talks Parnas And Fruman

U.S. law enforcement officials have arrested businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who facilitated negotiators between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian authorities.

This was reported by the U.S.-based Wall Street Journal publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Two Soviet-born donors to a pro-Trump fundraising committee who helped Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to investigate Democrat Joe Biden were arrested late Wednesday on criminal charges of violating campaign-finance rules and are expected to appear in court on Thursday,” the publication reported.

According to the report, Parnas and Fruman donated USD 325,000 to a pro-Trump primary Political Action Committee through a limited liability company in May 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s clients Fruman and Parnas recently accused Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi of threatening them.

Kolomoiskyi called Fruman and Parnas swindlers and promised to "shed God's light on them" during an interview on the Skhema television program after returning to Ukraine.

USA arrest Donald Trump Ihor Kolomoiskyi Igor Fruman Lev Parnas

