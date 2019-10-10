Zelenskyy Considering MP Tkachenko From Servant Of The People To Kyiv Administration Chair Post

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering the candidacy of Member of Parliament from the faction of the Servant of the People party, the former director general of the 1+1 Media holding Oleksandr Tkachenko, for the post of a chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Zelenskyy said this during a press marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Regarding the bill on the new edition of the law on the capital, which provides for the separation of powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, Zelenskyy noted that he would decide to sign it after a thorough study of the edition, in which it would be adopted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tkachenko filed a declaration of income as a candidate for the position of a chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration.