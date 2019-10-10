Zelenskyy Not To Interfere In Situation Involving Deprival Of 112 Ukraine Channel Of Its Broadcast License

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to interfere in the situation involving the decision of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council to deprive 112 Ukraine TV channel of its digital broadcasting license.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is not my business, this is not President’s business. We have to reshuffle the National Council. The new composition has to take the office. Let them not involve me. Why should I interfere?" he said.

He noted that the license problems of the company started several years ago.

Zelenskyy considers that a longstanding decision taking regarding the channel by the National Council was related to attempts to blackmail previous authorities by head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 26, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council deprived 112 Ukraine TV channel of its broadcast license.