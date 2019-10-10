subscribe to newsletter
10 October 2019, Thursday, 18:06
Politics 2019-10-11T03:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Not Afraid Of Maidan And Ready To Leave In Case Of Popular Discontent

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is not afraid of the Maidan and in case of popular discontent he and his team are ready to leave.

He said this during a press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I’m not afraid of any of this, at any moment and any second (I’m ready to leave), if the society really doesn’t want my team to continue working and I will be the President. There will be no bloodshed, I take it very calmly,” he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that people should have an understanding of whom they will choose if he leaves, but then people will not choose a person who can bring the war to an end.

“People should know what they’ll choose, they’ll definitely not choose from the menu the goods that are in this corrupt political market. They can now see what kind of people are in it,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, when asked by the journalist whether Zelenskyy believes that only he can lead Ukraine to peace, the President replied that he was not in the “menu”.

“I’m not on the menu, I’m definitely not a product, I’m definitely not from politics,” he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 6, the Stop Capitulation All-Ukrainian veche was held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti [Independence Square].

The rally participants scanned slogans against the Steinmeier formula and against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Protesters held posters demanding "No to capitulation," "Zemokraturu out," "Servant come out - the people come," and others.

President Maidan Volodymyr Zelenskyy press marathon presidential press marathon popular discontent

