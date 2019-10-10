Zelenskyy Preparing For Official Visit To United States, Hoping For U.S. President’s Visit To Ukraine Before End Of His Tenure

Zelenskyy Preparing For Official Visit To United States, Hoping For U.S. President’s Visit To Ukraine Before E

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing for his official visit to the United States and hopes for a visit of President of the United States Donald Trump before the end of his tenure.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted he considered it necessary to strengthen relations between Ukraine and the United States.

The President of Ukraine added he would not like to interfere in the election in the United States in any way in the context of journalists’ questions regarding the publication of the record of his phone conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy was elected the President as a result of his victory in the second round of the presidential election on April 21.

His inauguration took place on May 20.