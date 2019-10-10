Zelenskyy Denies U.S. Demand For Investigation Into Biden’s Son’s Case For Sake Of U.S. Military Assistance And Meeting With Trump

Zelenskyy Denies U.S. Demand For Investigation Into Biden’s Son’s Case For Sake Of U.S. Military Assistance An

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denies U.S. demands for carrying out an investigation into the case against son of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, as a requirement to receive a total of USD 250 million of financial assistance to support Ukraine’s security, and to meet with President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the United States had clocked the military assistance program for Ukraine back in July 2019 before his phone conversation with Trump on July 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to foreign media possessing information about communication between U.S. representatives and Zelenskyy’s envoy Andrii Yermak, the United States demanded that Ukraine investigate the Biden’s case as a requirement for organizing Zelenskyy’s visit to Trump.