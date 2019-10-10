Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that former president, Petro Poroshenko, still does not believe he is not the president anymore.

He said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy says that by using mass media and with his actions Poroshenko is pushing citizens to protests.

"Poroshenko’s mistake lies in Poroshenko’s belief in become the leader of another Maidan," said Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged bribery, negligence, public funds embezzlement and high treason by former president, Petro Poroshenko.