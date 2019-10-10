subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.15
26.9 27.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy
10 October 2019, Thursday, 13:51 10
Politics 2019-10-10T14:45:56+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy

Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that former president, Petro Poroshenko, still does not believe he is not the president anymore.

He said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy says that by using mass media and with his actions Poroshenko is pushing citizens to protests.

"Poroshenko’s mistake lies in Poroshenko’s belief in become the leader of another Maidan," said Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged bribery, negligence, public funds embezzlement and high treason by former president, Petro Poroshenko.

Больше новостей о: President Petro Poroshenko Maidan Volodymyr Zelenskyy former President press marathon presidential press marathon

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Preparing For Official Visit To United States, Hoping For U.S. President’s Visit To Ukraine Before End Of His Tenure 14:00
Zelenskyy Denies Meeting U.S. Businessman Kislin Allegedly Involved In Money Laundering By Yanukovych's Accomplices 13:57
Zelenskyy Denies U.S. Demand For Investigation Into Biden’s Son’s Case For Sake Of U.S. Military Assistance And Meeting With Trump 13:54
Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy 13:51
Zelenskyy To Protect State’s Interests In Dispute With Ex-Owners Of PrivatBank 13:48
more news
Cabinet Instructs Naftogaz, Energy Ministry, Energy Commission To Ensure Gas Imports From EU Into Moldova Without Gazprom Participation From 2020 17:27
Russia Misinforms International Tribunal As For Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels – Naval Commander Voronchenko 17:09
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
Internal Affairs Ministry Initiates Change In System Of Fines For Speeding In 2020 17:32
Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10 17:49
more news
Russia Misinforms International Tribunal As For Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels – Naval Commander Voronchenko 17:09
Riaboshapka Appoints Trepak Deputy Prosecutor General 17:37
September Inflation 0.7% 17:54
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih 14:13
SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok