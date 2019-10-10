Zelenskyy To Protect State’s Interests In Dispute With Ex-Owners Of PrivatBank

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to protect state’s interests in the dispute with former stockholders of PrivatBank.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said he had not called to any of judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, the Economic Court of Kyiv completed the stage of investigation in the appeal of former stockholders on termination of the PrivatBank's purchase and sale agreement.

The court scheduled court debates for October 17, 10:30 a.m.

On April 18, judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv satisfied Ihor Kolomoiskyi’s appeal to declare the nationalization of PrivatBank unlawful.