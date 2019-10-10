Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko

Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshe

The High Anti-Corruption Court has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged bribery, negligence, embezzlement of public funds and high treason by former president / incumbent member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has interrogated Poroshenko.

Earlier, the Bureau had opened a criminal case upon alleged abuse of office by former foreign affairs minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, and former president, Petro Poroshenko.