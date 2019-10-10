subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.15
26.9 27.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko
10 October 2019, Thursday, 13:44 12
Politics 2019-10-10T15:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshe

Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged bribery, negligence, embezzlement of public funds and high treason by former president / incumbent member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has interrogated Poroshenko.

Earlier, the Bureau had opened a criminal case upon alleged abuse of office by former foreign affairs minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, and former president, Petro Poroshenko.

Больше новостей о: NACB Petro Poroshenko embezzlement high treason criminal case bribery former President High Anti-Corruption Court negligence

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Preparing For Official Visit To United States, Hoping For U.S. President’s Visit To Ukraine Before End Of His Tenure 14:00
Zelenskyy Denies Meeting U.S. Businessman Kislin Allegedly Involved In Money Laundering By Yanukovych's Accomplices 13:57
Zelenskyy Denies U.S. Demand For Investigation Into Biden’s Son’s Case For Sake Of U.S. Military Assistance And Meeting With Trump 13:54
Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy 13:51
Zelenskyy To Protect State’s Interests In Dispute With Ex-Owners Of PrivatBank 13:48
more news
Cabinet Instructs Naftogaz, Energy Ministry, Energy Commission To Ensure Gas Imports From EU Into Moldova Without Gazprom Participation From 2020 17:27
Russia Misinforms International Tribunal As For Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels – Naval Commander Voronchenko 17:09
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
Internal Affairs Ministry Initiates Change In System Of Fines For Speeding In 2020 17:32
Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10 17:49
more news
Russia Misinforms International Tribunal As For Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels – Naval Commander Voronchenko 17:09
Riaboshapka Appoints Trepak Deputy Prosecutor General 17:37
September Inflation 0.7% 17:54
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih 14:13
SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok