subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.15
26.9 27.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Press Service Retracts Announcement Of Approval Of Kucher As Kharkiv Region Governor
09 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:31 18
Politics 2019-10-10T00:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Press Service Retracts Announcement Of Approval Of Kucher As Kharkiv Region Governor

Cabinet Press Service Retracts Announcement Of Approval Of Kucher As Kharkiv Region Governor

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has retracted its announcement that the Cabinet of Ministers approved appointment of Oleksii Kucher, a lawyer and member of the parliament for the Servant of the People party, as the governor of Kharkiv region at a meeting on Wednesday.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers issued the retraction in comments to the Ukrainian News Agency.

A statement that the press service initially posted on the government website stated that appointment of Kucher as the region’s governor had been approved, but it was later removed from the website.

In comments to Ukrainian News Agency, the press service said that this issue was not considered at the Cabinet of Ministers meeting and that it made a mistake in its initial statement.

However, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko of the European Solidarity faction wrote on his Facebook page that the Cabinet of Ministers initially backed Kucher’s candidacy for the post but later reconsidered its decision.

"…The Cabinet of Ministers initially supported the candidacy of Member of Parliament Kucher of the Servant of the People, but the prime minister later changed his mind after receiving an SMS text message. In the end, they did not make a decision on the Kharkiv region," he wrote.

Kucher was a lawyer for Volodymyr Lytvyn, who was a defendant in the so-called Avakov backpack case in which the Ministry of Internal Affairs was accused of purchasing 5,000 backpacks for the National Guard at inflated prices.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Ihor Sopel as the governor of Odesa region and Maksym Kutsyi as the governor of Ternopil region on Wednesday.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers governor Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleksii Kucher Kharkiv governor

Archive
News
Cabinet Press Service Retracts Announcement Of Approval Of Kucher As Kharkiv Region Governor 18:31
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
Gazprom Could Begin Supplying Gas To Industrial Customers In Ukraine In 2020 – Kobolev 17:57
September Inflation 0.7% 17:54
Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10 17:49
more news
Russia Misinforms International Tribunal As For Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels – Naval Commander Voronchenko 17:09
Cabinet Instructs Naftogaz, Energy Ministry, Energy Commission To Ensure Gas Imports From EU Into Moldova Without Gazprom Participation From 2020 17:27
Steinmeier Formula's Admissibility Depending On Wording Of Laws On Election And Special Status Of Donbas – Prystaiko 18:50
Ukraine To Pay USD 3.3 Billion On State Debt Before 2020 – Finance Ministry 12:48
Internal Affairs Ministry Initiates Change In System Of Fines For Speeding In 2020 17:32
more news
Riaboshapka Appoints Trepak Deputy Prosecutor General 17:37
Deputy Head Of Main Police Department Of Mykolayiv Region Sydorenko Killed In Road Accident 12:54
Zelenskyy Dismisses Kharkiv Governor Svitlychna, To Appoint Kucher Instead 14:06
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih 14:13
SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok