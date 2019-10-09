Cabinet Press Service Retracts Announcement Of Approval Of Kucher As Kharkiv Region Governor

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has retracted its announcement that the Cabinet of Ministers approved appointment of Oleksii Kucher, a lawyer and member of the parliament for the Servant of the People party, as the governor of Kharkiv region at a meeting on Wednesday.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers issued the retraction in comments to the Ukrainian News Agency.

A statement that the press service initially posted on the government website stated that appointment of Kucher as the region’s governor had been approved, but it was later removed from the website.

In comments to Ukrainian News Agency, the press service said that this issue was not considered at the Cabinet of Ministers meeting and that it made a mistake in its initial statement.

However, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko of the European Solidarity faction wrote on his Facebook page that the Cabinet of Ministers initially backed Kucher’s candidacy for the post but later reconsidered its decision.

"…The Cabinet of Ministers initially supported the candidacy of Member of Parliament Kucher of the Servant of the People, but the prime minister later changed his mind after receiving an SMS text message. In the end, they did not make a decision on the Kharkiv region," he wrote.

Kucher was a lawyer for Volodymyr Lytvyn, who was a defendant in the so-called Avakov backpack case in which the Ministry of Internal Affairs was accused of purchasing 5,000 backpacks for the National Guard at inflated prices.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Ihor Sopel as the governor of Odesa region and Maksym Kutsyi as the governor of Ternopil region on Wednesday.