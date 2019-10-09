Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open criminal proceedings against Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko on suspicion of abuse and embezzlement of state funds during the reconstruction of the Shuliavka bridge.\r\nThis is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nKyiv city councilors filed the relevant criminal complaint against Klitschko with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on September 18.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bureau of Investigation is investigating criminal proceedings involving possible abuse of power during the construction of the Shuliavka overpass in Kyiv.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n