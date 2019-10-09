subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.15
26.9 27.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge
09 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:21 16
Politics 2019-10-10T00:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconst

Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open criminal proceedings against Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko on suspicion of abuse and embezzlement of state funds during the reconstruction of the Shuliavka bridge.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kyiv city councilors filed the relevant criminal complaint against Klitschko with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on September 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bureau of Investigation is investigating criminal proceedings involving possible abuse of power during the construction of the Shuliavka overpass in Kyiv.

Больше новостей о: NACB Vitali Klitschko Kyiv Mayor criminal proceedings embezzlement Shuliavka bridge High Anti-Corruption Court

Archive
News
Cabinet Press Service Retracts Announcement Of Approval Of Kucher As Kharkiv Region Governor 18:31
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
Gazprom Could Begin Supplying Gas To Industrial Customers In Ukraine In 2020 – Kobolev 17:57
September Inflation 0.7% 17:54
Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10 17:49
more news
Russia Misinforms International Tribunal As For Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels – Naval Commander Voronchenko 17:09
Cabinet Instructs Naftogaz, Energy Ministry, Energy Commission To Ensure Gas Imports From EU Into Moldova Without Gazprom Participation From 2020 17:27
Steinmeier Formula's Admissibility Depending On Wording Of Laws On Election And Special Status Of Donbas – Prystaiko 18:50
Ukraine To Pay USD 3.3 Billion On State Debt Before 2020 – Finance Ministry 12:48
Internal Affairs Ministry Initiates Change In System Of Fines For Speeding In 2020 17:32
more news
Riaboshapka Appoints Trepak Deputy Prosecutor General 17:37
Deputy Head Of Main Police Department Of Mykolayiv Region Sydorenko Killed In Road Accident 12:54
Zelenskyy Dismisses Kharkiv Governor Svitlychna, To Appoint Kucher Instead 14:06
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih 14:13
SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok