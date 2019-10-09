September Inflation 0.7%

In September 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.7%.\r\nThe State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAt that, in September, foodstuff and soft beverage prices rose by 0.3%, prices for clothes and footwear increased by 8.7%, cost of housing-public utility services fell by 0.2%, health care services increased in cost by 0.1% and cost of education rose by 9.9%.\r\nIn September 2019, consumer prices rose by 7.5% over September 2018.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nInflation in the first nine months of 2019 made 3.4%.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2019, consumer prices fell by 0.3%, and in the first eight months of 2019 inflation made 2.7%.\r\nIn 2018, inflation was 9.8%; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.\r\nThe state budget for 2019 expects inflation of 7.4%.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n