subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.15
26.9 27.6
˟
09 October 2019, Wednesday, 17:54 14
Economy 2019-10-10T00:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
September Inflation 0.7%

September Inflation 0.7%

In September 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.7%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, in September, foodstuff and soft beverage prices rose by 0.3%, prices for clothes and footwear increased by 8.7%, cost of housing-public utility services fell by 0.2%, health care services increased in cost by 0.1% and cost of education rose by 9.9%.

In September 2019, consumer prices rose by 7.5% over September 2018.

Inflation in the first nine months of 2019 made 3.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2019, consumer prices fell by 0.3%, and in the first eight months of 2019 inflation made 2.7%.

In 2018, inflation was 9.8%; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2019 expects inflation of 7.4%.

Больше новостей о: inflation State Statistics Service consumer prices

Archive
News
Cabinet Press Service Retracts Announcement Of Approval Of Kucher As Kharkiv Region Governor 18:31
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
Gazprom Could Begin Supplying Gas To Industrial Customers In Ukraine In 2020 – Kobolev 17:57
September Inflation 0.7% 17:54
Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10 17:49
more news
Russia Misinforms International Tribunal As For Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels – Naval Commander Voronchenko 17:09
Cabinet Instructs Naftogaz, Energy Ministry, Energy Commission To Ensure Gas Imports From EU Into Moldova Without Gazprom Participation From 2020 17:27
Steinmeier Formula's Admissibility Depending On Wording Of Laws On Election And Special Status Of Donbas – Prystaiko 18:50
Ukraine To Pay USD 3.3 Billion On State Debt Before 2020 – Finance Ministry 12:48
Internal Affairs Ministry Initiates Change In System Of Fines For Speeding In 2020 17:32
more news
Riaboshapka Appoints Trepak Deputy Prosecutor General 17:37
Deputy Head Of Main Police Department Of Mykolayiv Region Sydorenko Killed In Road Accident 12:54
Zelenskyy Dismisses Kharkiv Governor Svitlychna, To Appoint Kucher Instead 14:06
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih 14:13
SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok