September Inflation 0.7%

In September 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.7%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, in September, foodstuff and soft beverage prices rose by 0.3%, prices for clothes and footwear increased by 8.7%, cost of housing-public utility services fell by 0.2%, health care services increased in cost by 0.1% and cost of education rose by 9.9%.

In September 2019, consumer prices rose by 7.5% over September 2018.

Inflation in the first nine months of 2019 made 3.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2019, consumer prices fell by 0.3%, and in the first eight months of 2019 inflation made 2.7%.

In 2018, inflation was 9.8%; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2019 expects inflation of 7.4%.