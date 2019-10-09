Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a press marathon on October 10.

The press service of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Thursday, October 10, at 10 a.m., a press marathon with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin. The head of state will answer questions of journalists throughout the day," reads the statement.

According to the format of the press conference, media representatives will ask Zelenskyy questions in groups of seven to 10 people.

"Groups will change every half hour. They will be formed on the accreditation list. Each media will receive a confirmation in response to their letter with the specified time for a meeting with the President," the statement said.

The marathon will be broadcast online in social networks on the official accounts of the Office of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, upon appointment as Zelenskyy's speaker, Yulia Mendel promised that Zelenskyy would give a press conference for 100 days of the presidency.

Instead, he recorded a program for the 1+1 channel, an interviewer in which was actor Stanislav Boklan, who played the prime minister in the Servant of the People series.

In September, Zelenskyy promised that he would hold a full-fledged press conference for the media in October.