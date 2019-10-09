SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is not preparing suspicion to former President Petro Poroshenko.

Director of the SBI, Roman Truba, said this in response to a question from the Ukrainian News Agency.

“At the moment, in the SBI there is no project of suspicion to the former President,” he said.

According to him, Poroshenko appears in the number of cases of the SBI, but so far it is not about suspicion to him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case upon alleged declaration of false information by Petro Poroshenko.