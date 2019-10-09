subscribe to newsletter
  Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy's Assassination In Kryvyi Rih
09 October 2019, Wednesday
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih

Overnight into October 9, employees of the National Police detained a man who announced preparation for assassination of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sobornosti street in Metalurhiinyi district of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region).

Press service of the National Police department in Kryvyi Rih has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

City residents have informed the police about the suspicious man as he had assured Zelenskyy’s assassination was his task.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the police evacuated 2,000 people over a bomb report at the house of Zelenskyy’s parents.

