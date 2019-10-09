subscribe to newsletter
09 October 2019, Wednesday, 14:09 14
Politics 2019-10-10T00:30:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Puts Ex-MP Zhevaho On Wanted List

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) put the former Member of Parliament and the former owner of the Finance and Credit Bank, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, on the wanted list.

Director of the SBI, Roman Truba, said this in response to a question from the Ukrainian News Agency.

“He's wanted,” he said.

According to him, measures are being taken to put him on the interstate wanted list.

Measures are also being taken to choose arrest as a measure of restraint in absentia for him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zhevaho denies allegations of the State Bureau of Investigation of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the Finance and Credit Bank.

