Zelenskyy Dismisses Kharkiv Governor Svitlychna, To Appoint Kucher Instead

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Yuliya Svitlychna as the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and intends to appoint member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party, Oleksii Kucher, instead of her.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

The appointment of the Odesa Regional State Administration chairperson will take place on Friday, October 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Svitlychna is running for deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).