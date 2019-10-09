SBI Opens Case Upon Non-Declaration Of Property By Poroshenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a criminal case upon alleged declaration of false information by former president \/ member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko.\r\nUkrainian News agency learnt this from the SBI.\r\nAccording to the source, the case was opened under Article 366-1 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.\r\nThe case will be passed to the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) as it is competent to consider the case.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has opened a case upon declaration of false information for 2015-2017 by Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii.