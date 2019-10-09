SBI Opens Case Upon Non-Declaration Of Property By Poroshenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a criminal case upon alleged declaration of false information by former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the SBI.

According to the source, the case was opened under Article 366-1 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The case will be passed to the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) as it is competent to consider the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has opened a case upon declaration of false information for 2015-2017 by Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii.