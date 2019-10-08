subscribe to newsletter
08 October 2019, Tuesday, 17:37
Riaboshapka Appoints Trepak Deputy Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed Viktor Trepak to the post of Deputy Prosecutor General.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On October 8, 2019, the Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka signed an order appointing Viktor Trepak as the Deputy Prosecutor General,” the statement reads.

In 1997, Trepak graduated from Ivan Franko Lviv State University, and in 2002 graduated from the Lviv Institute of Internal Affairs at the National Academy of Internal Affairs of Ukraine with a degree in law.

Since 2000, he was conscripted for military service in the bodies of the Security Service of Ukraine, where he served in operational and managerial positions.

From 2015 to 2016, Trepak served as First Deputy Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine - Head of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the Central Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine.

From July 2016 to August 31, 2018, he was a professor at the Department of the SBU National Academy, and from September 1, 2018 to October 2019, he was an assistant professor at the Department of Criminal Law and Criminology of Ivan Franko Lviv National University.

PhD in Law.

Combat veteran of the fighting in the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016 the National Anti-Corruption Bureau received from Trepak documents of "black ledger" of the Party of Regions for 2008-2012.

