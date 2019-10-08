Internal Affairs Ministry Initiates Change In System Of Fines For Speeding In 2020

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is initiating a change in the system of fines for speeding in 2020.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"(The Minister of Internal Affairs) Arsen Avakov noted that next year the Ministry of Internal Affairs is planning a number of legislative initiatives aimed at increasing the level of road safety, changing the system of fines for exceeding speed and decreasing the threshold for exceeding (speed) of movement," the statement reads.

Avakov also noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is initiating a series of changes in migration legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Arsen Avakov as Minister of Internal Affairs.

On September 26, the former head of the National Police, Serhii Kniazev, became his adviser.