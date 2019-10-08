Office Of President Unable To Say Whether SBI Bill Meets European Standards

The Office of the President of Ukraine is unable to say whether the bill No.216 on the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed meets European standards.

The Office of the President stated this in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The bill proposes a number of amendments to the Law on the State Bureau of Investigation. According to these proposed amendments, the director of the State Bureau of Investigation should single-handedly appoint and dismiss the bureau’s deputy directors and make decisions on disciplinary measures against officers of the State Bureau of Investigation.

“Requests for information about a specific bill are outlined in the explanatory note to it. In particular, the provision [on the procedure for working with bills proposed to the parliament by the President of Ukraine] stipulates that bills prepared at the initiative of the President of Ukraine for submission to the parliament should be accompanied by explanatory notes, which should justify the need to adopt them, indicate their places in the current legislation, and state the expected socio-economic and other results of their implementation," the Office of the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is proposing that the parliament establish single-person management of the State Bureau of Investigation.