Deputy Head Of Main Police Department Of Mykolayiv Region Sydorenko Killed In Road Accident

Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Mykolayiv region, Serhii Sydorenko, and head of the drug department, Volodymyr Illichko, have been killed in a road accident.

Press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 8 morning, a Toyota and a Lexus cars crashed on the Kherson-Mykolayiv highway near the population center of Shevchenkove.

Sydorenko and Illichko were heading to Mykolayiv.

The Lexus car driver has been hospitalized.

