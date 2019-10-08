Deputy Head Of Main Police Department Of Mykolayiv Region Sydorenko Killed In Road Accident

Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Mykolayiv region, Serhii Sydorenko, and head of the drug department, Volodymyr Illichko, have been killed in a road accident.\r\nPress service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nOn October 8 morning, a Toyota and a Lexus cars crashed on the Kherson-Mykolayiv highway near the population center of Shevchenkove.\r\nSydorenko and Illichko were heading to Mykolayiv.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Lexus car driver has been hospitalized.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, four minors have been killed and one was hospitalized as a result of a road accident in Chernihiv.