NACB Requesting Anticorruption Court Arrest Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is requesting the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest the property of former members of the Ukrainian Parliament, Maksym Mykytas, suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of public funds during exchange of apartments for National Guard troopers.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has set the bail of UAH 5.5 million for Mykytas.