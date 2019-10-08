Ukraine To Pay USD 3.3 Billion On State Debt Before 2020 – Finance Ministry

Before the end of 2019, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 80.3 billion or almost USD 3.3 billion (as at October 8 exchange rate) in the state debt.

This follows from the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in the fourth quarter of 2019, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 8.96 billion or about USD 0.4 billion.

Besides, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 71.33 billion on domestic debts in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In 2020, Ukraine has to pay UAH 181.09 billion or USD 7.3 billion on external debts, and UAH 217.08 billion on the domestic ones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, chairperson of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine, Bohdan Danylyshyn, notes that in the three months of summer, Ukraine had to pay USD 1.8 billion and USD 1.7 billion in September.