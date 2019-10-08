Prystaiko: Russia Not Interested In Normandy Format Meeting

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, considers that the Russian Federation is not interested in the meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

He said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that unfortunately France and Germany were very concerned over the speediest resumption of the business as usual.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the so-called Steinmeier Formula to be a very complicated issue requiring the solution at the Normandy Format meeting.