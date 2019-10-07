subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Consider Simplifying Procedure For Movement Of Citizens And Goods Across Donbas Separation Line

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider simplifying the procedure for movement of citizens and goods across the separation line in the Donbas.

This is stated in presidential decree No. 738 of September 7, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should immediately take measures to consider the issue of simplifying the entry of people and the movement of goods into the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the exit of people and goods from these territories," the document states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy earlier held a meeting on security and defense issues, during which the possibility of building a bridge across Seversky Donets near the Village of Stanytsia Luhanska (Luhansk region) was discussed.

Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Consider Simplifying Procedure For Movement Of Citizens And Goods Across Donbas Separation Line
