Steinmeier Formula's Admissibility Depending On Wording Of Laws On Election And Special Status Of Donbas – Prystaiko

Steinmeier Formula's Admissibility Depending On Wording Of Laws On Election And Special Status Of Donbas – Pry

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, states that the admissibility of so-called Steinmeier Formula will depend on the wording of the laws on election in some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and on the special status of Donbas.

He said this at a joint briefing with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the laws would have to be agreed by the MPs and the society.

Prystaiko assured the authorities had plan B, however, it was too early to promulgate it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the so-called Steinmeier Formula a complicated issue to be solved exclusively by the leaders of the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).