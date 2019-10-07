subscribe to newsletter
24.75 25.25
26.9 27.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • MP Tkachenko Files Income Declaration As Candidate For Kyiv City Administration Head
07 October 2019, Monday, 18:45 11
Politics 2019-10-08T00:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
MP Tkachenko Files Income Declaration As Candidate For Kyiv City Administration Head

MP Tkachenko Files Income Declaration As Candidate For Kyiv City Administration Head

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Tkachenko of the Servant of the People faction, who is a former general director of the media holding 1+1 Media, has filed an income declaration for 2018 as a candidate for the post of chairperson of the Kyiv municipal administration.

This is evidenced by data in the Unified Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the register, Tkachenko filed the declaration on October 3.

He declared a salary of UAH 3 million from his main place of work (the Studio 1+1 broadcasting company), USD 300,000 in cash holdings, and UAH 203,000 and USD 11,000 in bank accounts in 2018.

Besides, Tkachenko declared UAH 7 million in financial obligations.

Tkachenko owns an apartment with 132.7 square meters of space in Kyiv and a 2013 Range Rover Sport car owned by Studio 1+1.

In addition, Tkachenko is the ultimate beneficial owner of 14 companies: Solutions, Vision TV, Vision Media, Plus TV, Babel, Kinolove, Knigolove, Bavarian Yard, Cinema Love Ltd, Fund for Development of Motion Picture Arts, New Film Studio, Planet Cinema, NTM, and A.T. Trading.

The head of the Kyiv municipal administration is appointed by the president of Ukraine based on recommendations from the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tkachenko asked the Cabinet of Ministers to initiate an audit of the Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv municipal administration Vitali Klitschko’s performance on September 16.

Больше новостей о: declaration MP candidate Servant of the People party Oleksandr Tkachenko 1+1 Media Kyiv Municipal Administration

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Consider Simplifying Procedure For Movement Of Citizens And Goods Across Donbas Separation Line 18:57
Steinmeier Formula's Admissibility Depending On Wording Of Laws On Election And Special Status Of Donbas – Prystaiko 18:50
MP Tkachenko Files Income Declaration As Candidate For Kyiv City Administration Head 18:45
Ukraine’s International Reserves Down 2.6% To USD 21.4 Billion In September 18:31
Ukraine Refuses To Grant Political Asylum To Russian Army Major Bologan 18:23
more news
Anticorruption Court Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of Ex-Chair Of Audit Service Havrylova 13:34
Burisma Case Dismissed In 2017 Over Unwillingness Of NACB Detectives To Investigate It – PGO 13:45
National Police Head Klymenko Advocating Legalization Of Prostitution And Opposing Soft Drugs 13:21
Military Prosecutor's Office Opens Case Upon Illegal Saakashvili’s Expulsion From Ukraine In February 2018 13:26
SBI Requesting Court To Arrest Ex-MP Pashynskyi 13:31
more news
Military Prosecutor's Office Opens Case Upon Illegal Saakashvili’s Expulsion From Ukraine In February 2018 13:26
Burisma Case Dismissed In 2017 Over Unwillingness Of NACB Detectives To Investigate It – PGO 13:45
National Police Head Klymenko Advocating Legalization Of Prostitution And Opposing Soft Drugs 13:21
SBI Requesting Court To Arrest Ex-MP Pashynskyi 13:31
Anticorruption Court Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of Ex-Chair Of Audit Service Havrylova 13:34
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok