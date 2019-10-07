subscribe to newsletter
Burisma Case Dismissed In 2017 Over Unwillingness Of NACB Detectives To Investigate It – PGO

Burisma Case Dismissed In 2017 Over Unwillingness Of NACB Detectives To Investigate It – PGO

The criminal case upon alleged abuse of office by officials of the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry during assignation of special permits for subsoil use to the Burisma company was dismissed in 2017 over ineffective investigation into it by detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

This follows from the resolution on dismissal of the case, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case had been investigated under Article 364 of the Penal Code of Ukraine since June 2015.

In the course of a pre-trial investigation, the witnesses were heads of enterprises that received subsoil use permits and members of the commissions engaged in deciding on the assignation of the special permits.

In their testimonies, the witnesses said that former environment minister, Mykola Zlochevskyi, or other persons representing the Environment Ministry did not interfere in the process of assignation of the permits.

Zlochevskyi himself was not questioned in view of his stay abroad.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the NACB is not carrying out any investigations as for the Burisma group and son of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, but is investigating two cases against former environment and natural resources minister, Mykola Zlochevskyi.

