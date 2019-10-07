Anticorruption Court Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of Ex-Chair Of Audit Service Havrylova

The High Anti-Corruption Court has dismissed the case upon unlawful enrichment of former chairperson of the Audit Service, Lidiya Havrylova.\r\nUkrainian News agency learnt this from her lawyer, Yaroslav Beliavskyi.\r\nHe said that the case upon declaration of false information by Havrylova would be heard by the Anticorruption Court.\r\nThe case is scheduled for October 23, 2 p.m.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Havrylova as the chairperson of the Audit Service.