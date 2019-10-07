subscribe to newsletter
  Anticorruption Court Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of Ex-Chair Of Audit Service Havrylova
07 October 2019, Monday
Politics 2019-10-08T00:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Anticorruption Court Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of Ex-Chair Of Audit Service Havrylova

Anticorruption Court Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of Ex-Chair Of Audit Service Havrylova

The High Anti-Corruption Court has dismissed the case upon unlawful enrichment of former chairperson of the Audit Service, Lidiya Havrylova.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from her lawyer, Yaroslav Beliavskyi.

He said that the case upon declaration of false information by Havrylova would be heard by the Anticorruption Court.

The case is scheduled for October 23, 2 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Havrylova as the chairperson of the Audit Service.

unlawful enrichment State Audit Service High Anti-Corruption Court Lidiya Havrylova

