SBI Requesting Court To Arrest Ex-MP Pashynskyi

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is asking court to arrest (without bail alternative) former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Serhii Pashynskyi, in the case upon shooting Viacheslav Khimikus.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the SBI.

He said the court will consider the measure of restraint on Monday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has notified Pashynskyi of suspicion in the case upon short shooting Khimikus.