07 October 2019, Monday, 13:26 16
Politics 2019-10-08T00:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Military Prosecutor's Office Opens Case Upon Illegal Saakashvili’s Expulsion From Ukraine In February 2018

The Main Military Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case upon illegal expulsion of former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili, from Ukraine in February 2018.

Press service of the Main Military Prosecutor's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Saakashvili wrote on Facebook that he intended to appeal to law enforcement bodies against his illegal expulsion from Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 12, 2018, border guards expelled Saakashvili from Ukraine to the Republic of Poland.

