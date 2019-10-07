National Police Head Klymenko Advocating Legalization Of Prostitution And Opposing Soft Drugs

Head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, advocates legalization of prostitution and opposes legalization of soft drugs.

He said this in the interview for the Livyi Bereh publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said it would be inexpedient to raise the question of legalization of firearms before the end of the war in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed deputy head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, as its head instead of Serhii Kniazev.