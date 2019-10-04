subscribe to newsletter
  • Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Negotiations With EU And Russia Scheduled For October 28 – European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic
04 October 2019, Friday, 18:41 6
Politics 2019-10-04T19:15:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Negotiations With EU And Russia Scheduled For October 28 – European Commi

Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Negotiations With EU And Russia Scheduled For October 28 – European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic

Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, says that the next round of the trilateral negotiations with the European Union and the Russian Federation on the Russian natural gas transit will take place on October 28, 2019.

He has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that the volumes of the transit would depend on Ukraine’s readiness to acquire Russian gas for domestic consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Orzhel, states that Ukraine is interested in direct procurement of natural gas from Russia on market terms.

