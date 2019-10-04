subscribe to newsletter
  SBU Has No Information About Zelenskyy Assassination Attempts
04 October 2019
Politics 2019-10-04T21:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBU Has No Information About Zelenskyy Assassination Attempts

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has no information about attempts to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated this in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The news agency requested information about attempts on Zelenskyy’s life since the beginning of his presidency.

"According to information in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, the security investigating authorities had not investigated and were not investigating criminal proceedings related to the circumstances specified in your request as of October 1, 2019," the Security Service of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy recently stated during the "100 days of the President" program on the 1+1 television channel that he was not allowed to ride a bicycle to work.

"We receive information, and they do not allow me. There have already been several cases in which, figuratively speaking, it was completely dangerous," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine refused in February to say whether it was investigating 11 assassination attempts against then-president Petro Poroshenko, as the State Guard Service’s former head Valerii Heletei claimed.

