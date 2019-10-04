SBI Serves Ex-MP Pashynskyi With Suspicion In Connection With Khimikus Shooting Case

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served former parliamentarian Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front faction) with notification of suspicion in connection with the case involving the shooting of Viacheslav Khimikus.\r\nThe press service of the SBI announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to the statement, a pre-trial investigation has established that Pashynskyi and Khimikus were involved in a verbal dispute in the Kyiv region on December 31, 2016.\r\nDuring the dispute, Pashynskyi pulled out his registered firearm (a Glock 19 pistol) and shot Khimikus in his left leg.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nKhimikus suffered a shrapnel fracture in his left leg as a result of the gunshot.\r\nAccording to the conclusion of a forensic medical examination, the bodily injury that was inflicted on Khimikus was severe.\r\nDetention of the ex-parliamentarian is currently being considered.\r\nHe faces five-eight years in prison if convicted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Prosecutor General’s Office closed the criminal proceedings against Pashynskyi on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on Khimikus again in April.