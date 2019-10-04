SBI Serves Ex-MP Pashynskyi With Suspicion In Connection With Khimikus Shooting Case

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served former parliamentarian Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front faction) with notification of suspicion in connection with the case involving the shooting of Viacheslav Khimikus.

The press service of the SBI announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, a pre-trial investigation has established that Pashynskyi and Khimikus were involved in a verbal dispute in the Kyiv region on December 31, 2016.

During the dispute, Pashynskyi pulled out his registered firearm (a Glock 19 pistol) and shot Khimikus in his left leg.

Khimikus suffered a shrapnel fracture in his left leg as a result of the gunshot.

According to the conclusion of a forensic medical examination, the bodily injury that was inflicted on Khimikus was severe.

Detention of the ex-parliamentarian is currently being considered.

He faces five-eight years in prison if convicted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Prosecutor General’s Office closed the criminal proceedings against Pashynskyi on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on Khimikus again in April.