subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.2
26.9 27.65
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Belarus Releases Convicted Ukrainian Radio Correspondent Sharoiko
04 October 2019, Friday, 18:12 7
Politics 2019-10-04T18:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Belarus Releases Convicted Ukrainian Radio Correspondent Sharoiko

Belarus Releases Convicted Ukrainian Radio Correspondent Sharoiko

Belarus has released Ukrainian Radio correspondent Pavlo Sharoiko, sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of espionage.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to media reports, Sharoiko was released within the framework of an exchange of prisoners with Belarus.

Thus, Belarus released the detained Ukrainian journalist, and Ukraine - Belarusian Yurii Polityka, arrested in Chernihiv, suspected of espionage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, the Supreme Court of Belarus sentenced Pavlo Sharoiko, a correspondent for the Ukrainian Radio broadcasting company, to eight years in prison for espionage.

The Belarusian KGB accused Sharoiko of creating a network of agents and espionage.

In November 2017, Belarusian law enforcement officers detained Sharoiko on suspicion of espionage.

In March 2018, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Ihor Kyzym denied the information about the agreement to exchange Sharoiko for a citizen of Belarus Yurii Polityka.

Больше новостей о: prison espionage Release Belarus Pavlo Sharoiko correspondent

Archive
News
Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Negotiations With EU And Russia Scheduled For October 28 – European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic 18:41
SBU Has No Information About Zelenskyy Assassination Attempts 18:38
SBI Serves Ex-MP Pashynskyi With Suspicion In Connection With Khimikus Shooting Case 18:31
Belarus Releases Convicted Ukrainian Radio Correspondent Sharoiko 18:12
U.S. Conditioned Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting And Military Assistance On Investigation Of Biden’s Case – Correspondence Between U.S. Ambassadors And Yermak 18:09
more news
Zelensky and Lukashenko got Firefly rockets as gifts 16:32
5 Killed, 3 Hospitalized As Result Of Crash Landing Of Cargo Plane In Lviv Region 12:51
NSDC Ex-Secretary Danyliuk: Bohdan Should Resign Due To Conflict Of Interest 18:51
Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko 18:44
SBI Investigating 12 Cases Against Poroshenko 18:47
more news
Red Lines For Holding Of Elections In Donbas And Implementation Of Steinmeier Formula Are Demilitarization And Restoration Of Control Over State Border – Foreign Minister Prystaiko 12:46
Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko 18:44
SBI Investigating 12 Cases Against Poroshenko 18:47
U.S. Conditioned Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting And Military Assistance On Investigation Of Biden’s Case – Correspondence Between U.S. Ambassadors And Yermak 18:09
5 Killed, 3 Hospitalized As Result Of Crash Landing Of Cargo Plane In Lviv Region 12:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok