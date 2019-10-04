Belarus Releases Convicted Ukrainian Radio Correspondent Sharoiko

Belarus has released Ukrainian Radio correspondent Pavlo Sharoiko, sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of espionage.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to media reports, Sharoiko was released within the framework of an exchange of prisoners with Belarus.

Thus, Belarus released the detained Ukrainian journalist, and Ukraine - Belarusian Yurii Polityka, arrested in Chernihiv, suspected of espionage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, the Supreme Court of Belarus sentenced Pavlo Sharoiko, a correspondent for the Ukrainian Radio broadcasting company, to eight years in prison for espionage.

The Belarusian KGB accused Sharoiko of creating a network of agents and espionage.

In November 2017, Belarusian law enforcement officers detained Sharoiko on suspicion of espionage.

In March 2018, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Ihor Kyzym denied the information about the agreement to exchange Sharoiko for a citizen of Belarus Yurii Polityka.